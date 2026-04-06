Erdoğan condemns terrorist attack near Israeli consulate in Türkiye

The Turkish leader vowed to continue the fight against all forms of terrorism. He noted that he condemns today's attack on the Israeli consulate, which left several people injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attempted terrorist attack near the Israeli consulate that occurred on the afternoon of April 7 in Istanbul.

"First of all, I want to make it known that we condemn the treacherous attack that took place this afternoon in Beşiktaş, Istanbul, which was successfully thwarted thanks to the heroic actions of our security forces,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He noted that law enforcement officers managed to neutralize three terrorists.