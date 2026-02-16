Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for serious crimes

Today, on February 17, the final court decision was announced in an open court hearing on the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, one of the leaders of the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Vardanyan is accused under articles related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes,

According to the verdict, Vardanyan has been definitively sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

Ruben Vardanyan was arrested in 2023, and the trial lasted more than a yearю