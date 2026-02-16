Vestnik Kavkaza

Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for serious crimes

Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for serious crimes
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, on February 17, the final court decision was announced in an open court hearing on the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, one of the leaders of the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Vardanyan is accused under articles related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes,

According to the verdict, Vardanyan has been definitively sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

Ruben Vardanyan was arrested in 2023, and the trial lasted more than a yearю

470 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.