Rubio hopeful for Iran deal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a peace deal between Washington and Tehran is within reach and that Iran has agreed to negotiate aspects of its nuclear program.

"There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week, that for the first time, certainly in my memory, they have agreed to negotiate aspects of their nuclear program," Rubio said.

The Secretary of State insisted that Tehran must reopen the shipping channel for any peace agreement to take hold, while also agreeing to curb its nuclear activities in order to see sanctions lifted.