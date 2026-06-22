Rubio outlines conditions for post-war financing for Iran

Marco Rubio outlined the conditions for financing Iran's post-war economic recovery. The parties previously agreed to create a $300 bln fund.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the conditions under which financial support for projects in Iran will begin after the conflict ends. According to the American official, this will be possible if security issues are resolved. Rubio emphasized that the US government does not plan to invest in the Iranian economy.

"I am saying that if they (the Iranian authorities) make this choice, there will be favorable opportunities. And these favorable opportunities may include investment. Just as other countries in the region have benefited from foreign direct investment,”

– Marco Rubio said.

According to Rubio, the participation of other countries in Iran's economy remains a matter for the distant future.