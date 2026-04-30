Russia, Iran maintain contacts, ambassador says

Moscow and Tehran cooperate at various levels, so contacts between the two countries are natural in the current situation, the Iranian ambassador said.

Russia and Iran enjoy broad and comprehensive relations; cooperation is conducted at various levels, and contacts between the two sides are natural in the current situation, Iran's Ambassador to Italy, Mohammad Reza Sabouri, said.

The diplomat noted that Russia and Iran have positive experience in bilateral, regional, and international cooperation, and their current relations can be characterized as deep and comprehensive.

"Exchanges of delegations and meetings between officials from the two countries are a natural and not limited to the current period. Given the positive and broad relations between Moscow and Tehran, consultations between the two countries on various issues, including recent events and nuclear negotiations, are entirely predictable,”

– Mohammad Reza Sabouri said.