Russia-US contacts conducted in a variety of formats under Trump administration - Lavrov

In an interview with RT, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that dialogue between Moscow and Washington under US President Donald Trump is taking place in a variety of formats.

"The Trump administration is fundamentally different in its worldview, in its understanding of US national interests, and in its relationship with other countries <…> From the very first days, it demonstrated its readiness to talk with everyone <…>, including establishing contacts with Russia, which continue in a variety of formats",