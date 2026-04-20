Russia, Uzbekistan to build the largest resort in Central Asia

Uzbek authorities have decided to build the largest resort complex in Central Asia in the Qashqadaryo mountains. Investors from Tatarstan will help Uzbek developers.

Uzbek authorities have begun implementing a large-scale tourism project – the Gelon resort complex, which will be built in the Qashqadaryo region with the participation of Russian investors, including Tatarstan businesses.

Details of the ambitious project were discussed by Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov and Qashqadaryo Region Governor Murotjon Azimov at the Innoprom. Central Asia international exhibition.

The project is ambitious: the resort complex is planned to be one of the largest in Central Asia, it will be built in three stages.