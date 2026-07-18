Oil sales brought Iran 6 billion dollars during ceasefire

Iran may have sold around 70 million barrels of oil worth $5–6 billion during the month-long ceasefire with the United States, when the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was lifted, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The data is based on calculations by analysts at a US-based non-governmental organisation, the newspaper said.

"Iran took advantage of the roughly one-month period (...) to ship out roughly 70 million barrels of oil, worth a total of $5 billion or $6 billion",

the Wall Street Journal wrote.

The move helped Tehran build up a buffer against a new escalation with Washington and the reimposition of restrictions, the report noted.