Armenian apricots spoiled en route to Spain

A shipment of apricots sent from Armenia to Spain arrived spoiled at its destination, according to Armenian media.

Armat Media reported that the fruit had lost its marketable condition and was unfit for sale.

Meanwhile, one of the Armenian diaspora communities in Spain has taken the initiative to organise a new delivery of fresh fruit to the country.

Earlier, European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos encouraged the purchase of fruit from Armenia and set an example by making homemade jam from Armenian apricots