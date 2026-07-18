Iran and US exchange missile strikes again

The US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had launched another wave of missiles at Iranian targets, including air defence systems, warships, missile arsenals, drone launch sites, and coastal radars.

The US also struck the IRGC units that had attacked an American base in Jordan on Friday, killing two US service members.

Iranian media reported that Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Hajiabad, and Qeshm Island were hit. The scale of Iranian shelling was not specified.

The IRGC responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, targeting munitions storage and air defence radars.