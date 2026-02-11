Russia considers restoring rail links with Georgia via Abkhazia

Railway communication between Russia and Georgia could be restored through Abkhazia, the Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated, confirming that Moscow is actively considering the option.

Responding to a journalist’s inquiry regarding further efforts to unblock economic and transport routes in the South Caucasus, the official indicated that authorities are working to restore all previously disrupted routes in the region.

"The possibility of restoring railway communication between the Russian Federation and Georgia via Abkhazia is also being considered",

Alexey Overchuk said.