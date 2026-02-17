Speaking at a briefing with journalists, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is interested in resuming trade, economic, and investment cooperation with the USA.

His remarks came in response to an article in The Economist suggesting that Washington is considering easing certain sanctions against Russia to facilitate joint initiatives, including the construction of a nuclear-powered data center and a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.

According to Peskov, Moscow also supports the development of joint projects with Washington, as this could be beneficial for both countries.

"We remain interested in resuming trade, economic, and investment cooperation with the United States. It could indeed be mutually beneficial",

Dmitry Peskov stated.