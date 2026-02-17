Russia to begin implementing Rasht-Astara in Iran since April

The practical implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway line project within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor will begin on April 1, 2026, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"We have addressed virtually all previously outstanding issues, including land registration and obtaining benefits. We said today that on April 1, during a transport forum in Russia, there will be a final agreement on the start of this project," Tsivilyov said.

The minister rated high the work of specialists involved in preparation for construction. He thanked all the teams working on the project.

"It is very complex, but we managed to resolve all the implementation issues," Tsivilyov said.

The North-South corridor is not only an energy corridor, but also a transport one. The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line is connected to it.

In 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement within the framework of the North-South project to jointly build a 160-km section of the Rasht-Astara road between Iran and Azerbaijan, which will provide through access to the ports of the Persian Gulf. The total cost of the project is 1.6 bln euros. Moscow and Tehran will jointly finance the design, construction, and supply of goods and services.