Russia urges US to resort for wisdom in dealing with Iran

The use of force against Iran would lead to dangerous consequences for the entire region, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We hope that the United States and its allies will resort to wisdom and behave more constructively. Any military solutions are unacceptable, dangerous and may trigger regional consequences," Vasily Nebenzya said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Ttalks between Iran and the US are scheduled for Friday in Oman, as previously announced.

"Nuclear talks with the U.S. are scheduled to be held in Muscat [Omani capital] on about 10:00 a.m. Friday. I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements," Araghchi said.

Earlier, Axios reported that the talks between the U.S. and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program, scheduled for February 6 in Oman, had been canceled. According to the report, this was due to the parties being unable to agree on the format of the talks.