Russian Central Bank key rate to drop to 10 percent by end of 2027 - Bloomberg

The Russian Central Bank’s key rate will decline to 10% by the end of 2027, according to a forecast by Bloomberg.

Analysts at Bloomberg Economics have released their July forecast for key interest rates.

According to the forecast, Russia’s key rate will fall to 13% by the end of 2026 and drop by another 3 percentage points in 2027.

Analysts expect the Bank of Russia to continue to ease monetary policy this year, but at a slower pace.

The regulator projects the key rate range at 8-10% for 2027 and 7.5-8.5% for 2028.