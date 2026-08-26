Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Israeli Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Israeli Ambassador
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky has met with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Josef to discuss counter‑terrorism cooperation and efforts to combat the glorification of Nazism.

"An exchange of views took place on a number of pressing aspects of international anti‑terrorism and anti‑extremism cooperation, and the development of dialogue formats between the two countries in these areas",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The talks also covered possible steps to counter attempts to glorify Nazism internationally.

The meeting was held at the request of the Israeli side.

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