Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran restores half of damaged production at South Pars field

Iran restores half of damaged production at South Pars field
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has restored about 50 percent of damaged production capacity at the South Pars gas field, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Zeraatkar said.

He added that all planned restoration work will be completed before winter, Fars reported.

Zeraatkar said in late August that about 40% of the damaged capacity had been returned to production.

The offshore South Pars gas field, which makes up around a third of the world’s largest reservoir of natural gas, was struck by Israel in March, in an attack coordinated with the U.S. Most of the gas Tehran produces from South Pars is for domestic use.

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