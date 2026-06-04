Russian Foreign Ministry announces appointment of new Consul General in Aktau

Rinat Anderzhanov has been appointed Russia's new Consul General in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced via social media.

"By order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Rinat Abdulakhatovich Anderzhanov has been appointed Consul General of the Russian Federation in Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement read.

Rinat Anderzhanov was born in 1971. He graduated from the Finance Academy under the Russian Government. Anderzhanov holds the diplomatic rank of Counselor, First Class, awarded in 2023.

From 2019 to 2026, he served as Senior Counselor in the Third Department of the CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry.