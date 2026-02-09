Russian Foreign Ministry assesses situation around New START Treaty

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated the need to ensure predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability. He noted that this is necessary in light of the New START Treaty's expiration.

Russia and the United States must ensure the necessary level of predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on February 10, speaking at a meeting to mark Diplomats' Day.

"In light of the the New START Treaty’s expiration, it is necessary to ensure the necessary level of predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.