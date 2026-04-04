Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns strike on Bushehr NPP

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the new US-Israeli strikes on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, noting that with the attacks, the US and Israel have tarnished their reputations for nuclear non-proliferation.

Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the morning strike by the US and Israel on the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, Iran, noting that Moscow views these reports with alarm and strongly condemns this atrocity, which resulted in human casualties. The relevant statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and published on the ministry's website.

"We view with increasing alarm the reports of new missile attacks on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on April 4. We are studying the incoming information on this issue. We strongly condemn this atrocity, which resulted in human casualties,”

- Maria Zakharova said.