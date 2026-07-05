Russian Industry Minister discusses cooperation with Armenian Economy Minister

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov held talks with Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2026 exhibition, focusing on cooperation in metallurgy and pharmaceuticals.

"During the meeting with the Armenian partners, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in metallurgy, mining, and pharmaceuticals, as well as collaboration within the EAEU's industrial cooperation financial support program",

the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The meeting took place as part of the Innoprom-2026 event.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also met to discuss cooperation within the EAEU.