Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Türkiye

Alexander Gutsan arrived in Türkiye. During his visit, the Russian Prosecutor General is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart.

Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan is beginning his visit to Türkiye. During the trip, he will meet with the heads of relevant Turkish agencies. Specifically, the head of the Russian supervisory agency will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart. The signing of documents on developing bilateral cooperation is also planned.

Gutsan was met at the airport by Alexey Ivanov, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation in Türkiye, and Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General at the Supreme Court of Appeals of Türkiye.

It is Gutsan's first trip abroad this year.