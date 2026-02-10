Russian Railways launches regular grain shipments from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russian Railways has launched regular grain shipments from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy Head of the Russian Railways, announced.

According to a Russian Railways representative, the first shipment in a long time along this route took place in November 2024, following the removal of transit restrictions through Azerbaijan.

"Deliveries have now become regular. We plan to continue developing shipments along this route",

Pavlov stated.