Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Railways launches regular grain shipments from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russian Railways launches regular grain shipments from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Railways has launched regular grain shipments from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy Head of the Russian Railways, announced.

Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy Head of Russian Railways, confirmed that the company has launched regular grain exports from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

According to a Russian Railways representative, the first shipment in a long time along this route took place in November 2024, following the removal of transit restrictions through Azerbaijan.

"Deliveries have now become regular. We plan to continue developing shipments along this route",

Pavlov stated.

435 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.