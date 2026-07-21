Russian agriculture watchdog limits Uzbek vegetables exports as of July 23

Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor is limiting imports of quarantinable produce from the five Uzbek exporters who have committed the most violations of phytosanitary requirements from July 23 onwards.

Most of the produce imported from them is vegetables and green crops - in particular, cabbage and cauliflower, onion, dill, parsley, beetroots and tomatoes. The imports also include grapes.

"This decision has been taken due to an increase in the frequency of quarantine organisms being detected in imports of quarantinable produce from Uzbekistan to Russia," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

There have been 132 detections of quarantine organisms since the beginning of 2026, including tomato brown rugose fruit virus, South American tomato pinworm, Western flower thrips and beet necrotic yellow vein virus.