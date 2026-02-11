Russian and Turkmen Foreign Ministers hold talks on bilateral cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov, conducted a telephone conversation on Thursday, February 12, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and the scheduling of upcoming contacts between Moscow and Ashgabat.

"The parties discussed issues of Russian-Turkmen cooperation, upcoming bilateral contacts, as well as interaction within the CIS and the Caspian states",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of their respective countries' diplomatic holidays.

Russia observes Diplomatic Worker's Day annually on February 10, while Turkmenistan celebrates Diplomatic Workers' Day on February 18.