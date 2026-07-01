Russians lead foreign tourist spending in Azerbaijan

Russian tourists have become the leaders in spending in Azerbaijan, accounting for 283 million manat (around 9%) of total foreign tourist expenditure during the first five months of the year.

Turkish visitors spent 126 million manat (around 2%), while Indian tourists ranked third with 53 million manat.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the most part of spending went to transport services, totaling 430 million manat. Hotel accommodations and food each accounted for just over 170 million manat.