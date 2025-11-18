Saudi Arabia designated major non-NATO ally of U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will designate Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, marking a step up in defense ties between the U.S. and the Gulf monarchy.

Trump announced the move at a black-tie dinner at the White House in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders signed a new strategic defense deal earlier in the day, and Trump said the U.S. will sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

The designation could open the door to further collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. military, including easier access to U.S.-made military equipment. It's also a symbolic move: Trump said it would take "our military cooperation to even greater heights."

"A stronger and more capable alliance will advance the interests of both countries, and it will serve the highest interests of peace," Trump said.

During Tuesday's meetings Trump pressed for even further military and economic cooperation with the Gulf state. The White House said Saudi Arabia will buy hundreds of tanks and fighter jets and will partner with the U.S. on artificial intelligence and civil nuclear issues, while bin Salman pledged to invest nearly $1 trillion in the U.S., up from $600 billion.

There are currently 20 major non-NATO allies, including other Middle Eastern countries like Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.