School 1 reopens in Aghdam after nearly 33-year hiatus

For the first time in more than three decades, students have returned to classrooms at Secondary School No. 1 in Aghdam.

The educational facility was erected under the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan, according to Report. President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony on July 18 of last year.

Designed to accommodate 960 pupils, the school contains 43 classrooms and 16 administrative offices. Facilities include a seven-room STEAM centre, fully equipped laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology, computer science and pre-conscription training rooms, a library and a museum.

Students will have access to a 352-seat canteen, a 468-seat assembly hall, two indoor sports halls, an outdoor football pitch and a basketball court.