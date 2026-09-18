Alexander Plushenko makes international debut for Azerbaijan

Alexander Plushenko has completed his first international competition under the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The son of famous figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko finished his debut appearance in Ankara in 13th place.

The latest junior Grand Prix event of the International Skating Union (ISU) concluded in Ankara today. Its highlight was Alexander Plushenko’s first appearance under the Azerbaijani flag. He is the son of legendary Russian figure skater and two-time Olympic champion Yevgeny Plushenko.

Following the three-day competition, Alexander Plushenko received 171.65 points from the judges for his short and free skating programmes, placing 13th in the standings.

The winner of the Turkish stage of the junior Grand Prix series was Japanese skater Daiya Ebihara, who scored 216.66 points. Ukrainian athlete Yehor Kurtsev with 201.95 points and South Korean skater Choi Habin with 194.89 points also took places on the podium.