Iran considers holding presidential and parliamentary elections together

The early presidential election in 2024 created an opportunity for Iran to introduce a single election day in 2028 and hold presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, allowing the Islamic Republic to save on electoral costs. The proposal to combine the elections is currently being considered by Iran’s Interior Ministry.

Iranian media reported today that the Islamic Republic’s government has launched a project to change the electoral calendar in order to combine presidential and parliamentary elections into a single electoral process. The initiative is currently being reviewed by legal experts at Iran’s Interior Ministry.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Iran in March 2028, while the presidential election is scheduled for June-July of the same year. Traditionally, parliamentary and presidential elections in Iran have been held a year apart, but in 2024 Tehran was forced to hold an early presidential election following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi. This is why the two key nationwide votes in the country will be held so close to each other in a year and a half.