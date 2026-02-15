Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz exercise begins in Iran

Amid the US' increasing military presence in the Middle East, Iran has begun the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" exercise, according to the Islamic Republic's state television and radio company.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval exercise, Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz, has begun",

Iran's broadcaster reported.

According to the SNN news agency, the exercise is intended to assess the combat readiness of IRGC units, rehearse responses to potential security challenges in the strategic waterway, and showcase Iran's ability to deliver a swift military response.

The drills follow an announcement by US President Donald Trump ordering a second aircraft carrier strike group deployment to the region amid heightened tensions with Tehran.