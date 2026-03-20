Сonsequences of the Strait of Hormuz blockade could last for years

According to a forecast by US economists, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of production and processing facilities in the Persian Gulf are creating a long-term problem for the global economy.

The US military information portal Axios published a forecast by economic experts that the global energy market will take a very long time to recover after the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed following attacks by the US and Israel, is unblocked.

According to experts interviewed by the portal, even if the Strait of Hormuz is completely unblocked in the coming days and hostilities in the region cease, including those related to attacks on energy infrastructure in Iran and the Persian Gulf countries, the three-week gap in oil and LNG supplies will need to be compensated for over several months, if not years.