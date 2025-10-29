Spain to pay $3bln for Turkey's fighter pilot training system

Spain has authorized the procurement of a new system for modern fighter pilot training featuring a customized version of the supersonic Turkish-made Hurjet.

According to Spain’s Cabinet, the contract for the new integrated training system, valued at $3.62 billion, will run through 2035, with no possibility of extension.

The training aircraft will be based on Turkish Aerospace Industries’ Hurjet, a supersonic, two-seat advanced trainer.

The planes will be produced at TAI facilities in Türkiye and adapted in Spain with domestic high-performance systems and the Integrated Training System - Combat platform.

First deliveries are scheduled for 2028, with training at Talavera la Real Air Base expected to begin in 2029-2030. Fully adapted Hurjets incorporating Spanish systems are expected from 2031, according to news portal Defensa.com.

The Cabinet statement does not specify the number of units, although previous agreements mention up to 45 aircraft.