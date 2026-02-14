Taliban ready to help Iran if US strikes

The Taliban spokesman said that the Taliban would show sympathy and possibly cooperate with Iran if requested, but the group is not committing to joining a retaliatory war against the US.

The Taliban will aid and assist Iran in the event of US strikes on the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

According to him, Afghanistan's people would show sympathy and possibly cooperate with Iran if requested. Mujahid noted that this would not automatically pull the Sunni group into joining a retaliatory war against the U.S., The Jerusalem Post.

Additionally, the Taliban's message is that they do not want conflict between the U.S. and Iran, and would prefer to pursue diplomatic measures and continued negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.