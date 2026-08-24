Tanker hit by projectile, disabled off Oman

An oil tanker was damaged and left not under command in an attack off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 9NM northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman. The Master of an oil tanker reports the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile causing damage to the engine room and disabling the vessel," the organization said.

According to UKMTO, the crew are safe and no environmental impact has been reported.

No further details, including the vessel's name and port of registry, were provided.