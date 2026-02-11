Tehran and Washington ready for compromise - Fidan

The United States and Iran are ready to compromise to secure a nuclear deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced.
According to him, Washington has signaled a willingness to be flexible on a demand that Tehran end its uranium enrichment.
"It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries. The Iranians now recognize that they need to reach a deal with the Americans, and the Americans understand that the Iranians have certain limits," Hakan Fidan said.