Tehran condemns US strikes on Iran and threats against Oman

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday sharply condemned overnight U.S. strikes in the south of the country, accusing Washington of undermining the ceasefire.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Iran was determined to respond to the attacks under its right to self-defence.

Baghaei also criticized comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened to destroy Oman if the Gulf state doesn't “behave.”

"Oman will behave just like everybody else. Or else we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that," Trump said.

Baghaei said Oman had consistently played a “constructive, effective and responsible role for peace and security in the region.” Threats of violence were a “dangerous sign of the normalization of lawlessness and power politics,” he added.

The U.S. and Iran again exchanged attacks near the Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday despite the ceasefire that came into force on April 8 and ongoing negotiations to end the three-month-old war.

A U.S. official said forces struck an Iranian drone position near Bandar Abbas and shot down four drones, while Iranian media reported that the IRGC fired on a U.S. oil tanker and forced it to turn back.