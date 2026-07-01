Tehran outlines format of Doha talks

According to Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, the Iranian and American delegations did not meet directly, with talks taking place through the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan.

The Deputy Minister also outlined the meeting agenda, which included monitoring the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum, with particular attention to provisions related to Lebanon and Iran's frozen assets.

According to Gharibabadi, working groups would be created to oversee compliance with the memorandum and conduct negotiations on a final agreement. The launch of these formats, however, is still pending, with the parties set to agree on the time and venue for the groups' meetings, with mediators present.