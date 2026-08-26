Tehran sends letter to UN Security Council on Trump's 'economic war'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a letter to the UN secretary-general and members of the UN Security Council outlining Tehran’s position on what it describes as the United States’ policy of "economic terrorism" against Iran, Mehr reported.

In the letter, Araghchi explained Iran’s position on the U.S. sanctions policy and stressed what he described as the "legal and moral responsibility" of the UN and governments around the world to condemn the "illegal and criminal actions" of the U.S. administration.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the launch of an economic war and an unprecedented campaign of isolation against Iran. He also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports or government agencies support Tehran would face serious economic consequences from Washington. In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that the U.S. sanctions policy toward Iran amounted to "economic terrorism" and constituted a crime against humanity.