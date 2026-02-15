Topuria to fight in UFC White House event - source

According to a journalist and insider Alvaro Colmenero, who shared the information on social media, the main event will feature a fight between Ilia Topuria, the promotion's current lightweight champion, and Justin Gaethje, the interim titleholder in 70 kg weight category.

Colmenero reports that the bout is expected to headline the historic event, scheduled for June 14 in Washington, D.C., as part of the US Independence Day celebrations.

Topuria announced a temporary hiatus from competition late last November, citing personal life difficulties as the reason for stepping away from the sport for an unspecified period.