Trump and Netanyahu coordinate actions against Lebanon and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israeli security cabinet met at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss Lebanon and Iran, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.

The report said Israel assesses that Trump wants to maintain a naval blockade on Iran, viewing it as a pressure tool that could ultimately force Iranian capitulation.

At the same time, the U.S. leader has instructed the military to prepare for a possible major strike if the blockade fails. Israel, the report added, is preparing for multiple contingencies.