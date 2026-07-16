Trump angered by Netanyahu's criticism of possible F-35 deal with Türkiye - Media

US President Donald Trump was greatly angered when he learned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had opposed the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, Axios reported, citing a source.

Trump believes Netanyahu has no right to interfere in US-Turkish negotiations on the matter, the source said.

Netanyahu had earlier warned that delivering fifth-generation jets to Türkiye would shift thebalance of power in the Middle East, pointing to what he called Ankara's "aggressive intentions". He also raised his concerns during a phone call with Trump.

This is not the first recent disagreement between the US and Israel. The two allies have also clashed over Iran, with Israel pushing for a harder line and the US leaning toward diplomacy.