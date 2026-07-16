Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump angered by Netanyahu's criticism of possible F-35 deal with Türkiye - Media

Дональд Трамп
© Photo: Website of the White House

US President Donald Trump was greatly angered when he learned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had opposed the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, Axios reported, citing a source.

Trump believes Netanyahu has no right to interfere in US-Turkish negotiations on the matter, the source said.

Netanyahu had earlier warned that delivering fifth-generation jets to Türkiye would shift thebalance of power in the Middle East, pointing to what he called Ankara's "aggressive intentions". He also raised his concerns during a phone call with Trump.

This is not the first recent disagreement between the US and Israel. The two allies have also clashed over Iran, with Israel pushing for a harder line and the US leaning toward diplomacy.

165 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.