Rosatom announces increase in number of personnel at Bushehr NPP

Rosatom is steadily increasing the number of personnel at the Bushehr NPP construction site in Iran, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has said.

According to him, there are currently 63 specialists there.

"Last night, another 18 specialists joined our team, which is building power units No. 2 and No. 3 together with Iranian contractors. The Russian contingent has reached 63 people," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom CEO added that the situation at the Bushehr NPP construction site in Iran is currently calm.