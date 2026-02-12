Trump threatens Iran: second aircraft carrier needed if talks fail

A second U.S. aircraft carrier group will soon be sent to Iran in case Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"Well, in case we don't make a deal, we'll need it ....If we have a deal, we could cut it short," Trump said.

"It'll be leaving. It'll be leaving very soon. We have one out there that just arrived ...We have it ready. A big, a very big force," he said, responding to a question about the deployment of a second aircraft carrier and its accompanying ships to the Iranian coast.

When asked about the negotiations with Iran, the U.S. leader said he thinks they will be "successful."