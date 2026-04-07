Trump to discuss US withdrawal from NATO with Rutte

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will discuss the possibility of a US withdrawal from the NATO in the coming hours, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

"I think it's (the withdrawal from NATO – the editor's note) something the president will be discussing in a couple of hours with Secretary General Rutte",

Leavitt said.

The White House spokesperson suggested that Trump himself would provide further details after the talks, which are scheduled for this afternoon.

On April 1, Trump announced that he was considering a US withdrawal from NATO — an option he said he was considering after the alliance refused to cooperate with the US-Israeli operation against Iran.