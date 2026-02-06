Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump to remain president of Board of Peace after leaving White House

© Photo: White House Website

US President Donald Trump will not abandon politics after his presidential term ends. He will continue to influence global events as president of the Board of Peace, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee informed.

He explained that by creating the Board of Peace, Trump has secured a long-term global political position for himself. First, the new international structure will be tasked with rebuilding the Gaza Strip, and then it will address other conflicts.

