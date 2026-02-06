Trump to remain president of Board of Peace after leaving White House

US President Donald Trump will not abandon politics after his presidential term ends. He will continue to influence global events as president of the Board of Peace, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee informed.

US Diplomatic Representative to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that President Donald Trump will continue to lead the Board of Peace after his second presidential term ends.

He explained that by creating the Board of Peace, Trump has secured a long-term global political position for himself. First, the new international structure will be tasked with rebuilding the Gaza Strip, and then it will address other conflicts.