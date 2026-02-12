Türkiye and Abkhazia top spring destinations for travelers on 100,000 ruble budget

The Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI), citing tour operator Spektrum, reported that Turkey and Abkhazia lead bookings among foreign destinations in the 100,000 ruble price category this spring.

"Among foreign destinations in the spring, tourists most often choose Abkhazia, Türkiye, and Egypt",

the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported.

A one-week tour for two to Türkiye starts at 62,400 rubles, to Abkhazia at 67,600 rubles, and to Egypt at 79,500 rubles.

Among domestic destinations, St. Petersburg and the resorts of Kuban are the most popular, with the Caucasian Mineral Waters region also seeing high demand.

A week in St. Petersburg, including flights and hotel accommodations for two, costs from 31,100 rubles; in Sochi it costs from 51,500 rubles; and at a three-star hotel in Kislovodsk the prices start from 80,000 rubles, RIA Novosti reports.