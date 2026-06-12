Türkiye to allocate 10 bln for AI development

Ankara intends to develop AI technologies. The country's authorities will allocate a large sum for the construction of data centers in Türkiye and the training of specialists.

Türkiye intends to develop artificial intelligence technologies. According to the country's leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, nearly $10 bln of private investment is planned to be allocated for AI projects, which will be used to create data processing centers.

“We will mobilize at least $10 bln of private investment to develop the infrastructure of data centers, cloud technologies and AI. We will allocate at least 2% of the funds of our government investment programs to implement AI projects. By 2030, we will increase the installed capacity of data centers in our country to at least 1 GW,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.