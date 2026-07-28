Pashinyan: Armenia will follow path of alternatives

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had reached a common understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent phone call that Armenia must have alternatives in everything.

"At least on several issues, we came to a common understanding that the most important thing for the Republic of Armenia is its legal right to formulate and form alternatives for itself, and I told the President of Russia that we have proclaimed this path (of alternatives - the editor's note) and we will follow this path, especially now that the people of Armenia have voted for it",

Pashinyan said.

He stressed that "the era of the absence of alternatives is closed" for Yerevan, and that alternatives must exist "always and on all issues".

Pashinyan also said that talk of deadlines for a referendum on EU membership was unacceptable, adding that Yerevan would decide independently when to hold it, as this is a matter of sovereign rights.

The conversation between the leaders took place on the evening of July 27 at Armenia's initiative. The Kremlin said that special attention was paid to the need for Armenia to hold a referendum as soon as possible on EU accession or continued membership in the EAEU.