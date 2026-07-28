Vestnik Kavkaza

Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries exceed 1 billion dollars

Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries exceed 1 billion dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries rose by 18% in value during the first half of the year, exceeding $1 billion, according to the State Customs Committee.

Imports from the CIS over the same period stood at around $1.7 billion, down 44% year-on-year.

The CIS accounted for just over 6% of Azerbaijan's total exports, while imports from the Commonwealth countries accounted for more than 20% of the country's total imports.

Agricultural products, food, and chemical goods were among the main export items to CIS countries.

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